Heavy snowfall in parts of Donegal this morning

There has been heavy overnight snowfall in many parts of Donegal - and it is continuing to snow this morning.

Road condititions in different areas of the county are extremely dangerous and Gardai are appealing to motorists to take car on the roads.

It was snowing heavy this morning in Barnesmore Gap and roads are reported to be dangerous in the Crolly area, Ballindrait and in and around Letterkenny.

Donegal County Council said all main routes around the county were gritted this morning after 5am.