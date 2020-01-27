Heavy snowfall in parts of Donegal this morning

Contact
The scene at Woodlands in Letterkenny where it was snowing heavy on Monday morning
There has been heavy overnight snowfall in many parts of Donegal - and it is continuing to snow this morning.
Road condititions in different areas of the county are extremely dangerous and Gardai are appealing to motorists to take car on the roads.
It was snowing heavy this morning in Barnesmore Gap and roads are reported to be dangerous in the Crolly area, Ballindrait and in and around Letterkenny.
Donegal County Council said all main routes around the county were gritted this morning after 5am.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Henry Girls and band will perform a set of Boswell Sisters music at An Grianán Theatre on Friday, February 7
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.