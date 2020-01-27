Contact

Council opposed to the Town and Village Renewal Fund - Rural Regeneration Funds amalgamation

Bad move for small towns and villages say councillors

Council opposed to the Town and Village Renewal Fund - Rural Regeneration Funds amalgamation

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal County Council has been asked to write to the Department of Community and Rural Development stating it was opposed to the Town and Village Renewal Fund being amalgamated with the Rural Regeneration
funds.

At today's (Monday) meeting of the council in Lifford, Cllr Martin McDermott, said he was concerned that if the funding was amalgamated smaller towns and villages would be affected and their hopes of future development would be affected.

"A lot of good work has been done over the years and if the funds were amalgamated there is concern that small towns and villages could lose out."

He was supported by Cllr Rene Donaghey who added she also feared any change would not be helpful.

The meeting was told by the council's director of community development and planning services, Liam Ward, that he would write to the Department of Community and Rural Development (DCRD) stating the council's position with regard to any proposal to amalgamate funds.

"By way of information, members of the council's regeneration team attended a briefing with officials from the Department of Community and Rural Development on January 15 in relation to the next call under the
Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

"Attendees were also advised that the Rural Regeneration Programme had a budget of €78 million in 2020 to be allocated under the following programmes, and that it was the department's view that these individual
programmes should work together and compliment each other.

- Town and Village Renewal Scheme
- Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme
- CLÁR programme (support for small scale infrastructural projects in rural areas that have suffered significant population decline)
- LEADER and the Local Improvement Scheme. •Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.
- €15 million to be allocated for Town and Village Renewal
- €10 million for the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme
- €53 million for RRDF.

"It would appear from this information that DCRD intend to make separate allocations under both the Town and Village Programme and the RRDF programme in 2020," he said.

