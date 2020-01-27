Book of condolence available online for Seamus Mallon

Members of the public who wish to sign the Book of Condolence in memory of the late Seamus Mallon can do so online at the Derry City and Strabane District Council website.

The former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, who was one of the key architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, died on Friday aged 83.

Seamus Mallon - former deputy first minister of Northern Ireland

His funeral took place today and past and present government ministers were among the mourners in St James' Church in Mullaghbrack, County Armagh.

A Book of Condolence was opened by the Mayor Cllr Michaela Boyle at the Guildhall in Derry on Sunday morning and will remain open for people to sign for a number of weeks before being passed on to the Mallon family.

The public are also reminded that the Book of Condolence for the late Bishop Mehaffey, continues to be open for signing.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood signing the Book of Condolence for the late Seamus Mallon, along with Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle

PICTURE: JIM MC CAFFERTY PHOTOGRAPHY