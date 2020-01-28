Contact

Housemartins-Beautiful South stars to play in Ballybofey

Early contender for biggest gig in Donegal this year

Housemartins-Beautiful South stars to play in Ballybofey

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott of The Housemartins and The Beautiful South fame will play the Balor Arts Centre , Ballybofey in April

Reporter:

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey has just announced an early contender for biggest gig in Donegal this year.

Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott of The Housemartins and The Beautiful South fame will play Ballybofey as part of a 5 date Irish tour in April.

As frontman of The Housemartins, Paul Heaton, was the voice of some of the 80s' biggest hits such as Happy Hour and Caravan of Love.

He then formed The Beautiful South (also featuring Jacqui Abbott) and enjoyed continued success with unforgettable tunes like A Little Time, Song For Whoever and Don’t Marry Her.

The Beautiful South disbanded in 2007 but Heaton and fellow Beautiful South vocalist, Abbott, have continued to collaborate, releasing three albums together – 2014’s What Have We Become, Wisdom Laughter and Lies in 2015 and Crooked Calypso (2017). They tour Ireland this April to mark the release of their fourth album – Manchester Calling on March 6.

This Balor gig is one of only five Irish dates. The other four are in much larger capacity venues - Leisureland Galway, the 3Arena Dublin, Ulster Hall Belfast and INEC Killarney - so if you like your superstars up close and personal this is the gig for you.

Paul and Jacqui play the Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey on Tuesday April 7 at 8pm. Tickets are €35 and go on sale this Friday, January 31, from The Balor Box Office on (074) 9131840 or online at www.balorartscentre.com

