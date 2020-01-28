Donegal woman pleads guilty to sexually assaulting children over 30 years ago

Contact
A Donegal woman has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting children over 30 years ago.
The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, appeared at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court on three counts of indecently assaulting boys.
The offences took place at different addresses across Donegal on three different occasions between 1986 and 1989.
The woman pleaded guilty to all three charges before Judge John Aylmer.
The case was adjourned to February 11 for mention.
