Man pleads guilty to causing death by dangerous driving of Donegal man

A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of a 55-year-old Donegal man.
Henry Kiely, Killbarry Cottages, Old Mill Road, Cork pleaded guilty at Letterkenny Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing the death of Francis Brown at Listillion, Letterkenny on September 6, 2018.
Judge John Aylmer accepted a request from the defence for a report to be prepared on the defendant by probation services.
The case was adjourned until April.
