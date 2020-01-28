Woman arrested in relation to the deaths of three children in Dublin

Contact
Andrew McGinley with his children, Conor, Darragh and Carla.
A woman in her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in relation to the discovery of the bodies of three children at a property in Co Dublin last Friday.
Nine-year-old Conor McGinley, his brother Darragh,7, and their three-year-old sister Carla were found at a house in Parson’s Court, Newcastle, on Friday night.
The children's father, Andrew McGinley, is from Donegal.
The woman arrested was found at the scene and has been receiving medical attention at Tallaght University Hospital following the incident. She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Library members have 12 million items to choose from, to be borrowed free of charge. That’s just the books - there’s lots more resources available online
Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott of The Housemartins and The Beautiful South fame will play the Balor Arts Centre , Ballybofey in April
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.