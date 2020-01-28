Slippery roads across Donegal lead to a number of road traffic incidents

Contact
There are reports that at least three cars have come off the road as a result of ice and hail in Donegal.
All three incidents occurred on the main road between Donegal Town and Killybegs this evening.
Gritters are out but motorists are reporting very slippery conditions right across the county.
Heavy rain and melting snow meant that there was a lot of water on roads as temperatures dropped to freezing point.
Heavy hail showers are adding to hazardous conditions.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution and to avoid unnecessary travel.
