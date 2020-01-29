Contact

Oesophageal Cancer Fund calls on people in Donegal to volunteer for fundraising day

Lollipop Day 2020: February 28 and 29

Pictured at the launch of Lollipop Day was Matilda Byrne, age 5. Picture: Jason Clarke.

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF) needs your help for the 19th annual Lollipop Day. On the last weekend in February, Friday 28 and Saturday 29 the national charity will host its fundraising and awareness day in Donegal to help raise funds for Oesophageal Cancer across the country.

Lollipop Day involves thousands of people selling lollipops (€3) nationwide, in an effort to raise vital funds for the Oesophageal Cancer Fund. Without the generosity and support from volunteers, the OCF would simply not be able to provide the vital role it does in terms of highlighting symptoms awareness, raising funds for innovative research into improved treatment outcomes for patients, and supporting anyone affected by this niche cancer in Ireland.

To date, the OCF has contributed €1.8 million in funding for Oesophageal Cancer research by the country’s leading experts into this disease and helped establish the nations’ first National Barrett’s Oesophagus Registry and Bio Bank, a vital step in developing an understanding of this cancer today and in the future.

If you have a few hours to spare on Friday, 28 and/or Saturday, 29 of February, they would love you to volunteer either on your own or with friends.

If interested please register at https://www.ocf.ie/register-for-lollipop-day-2020/

Noelle Ryan, OCF chairperson said: “The early signs of Oesophageal Cancer are easy to overlook and you could be tempted to dismiss these symptoms as everyday digestion issues, including: difficulty swallowing, persistent acid indigestion, heartburn or reflux. With the vital funds raised every year on Lollipop Day we are able to fund essential research into treating and curing this disease. We are especially grateful for those who have volunteered in the past, those that continue to volunteer every year, and we invite any one and any group interested in helping out to contact us at www.ocf.ie and see how you can help bring a good fight to a bad cancer.”

For more information on Lollipop Day; to volunteer, to make a donation, go to www.ocf.ie or to volunteer call Anne - (086) 454 2713.

Join the Lollipop Day Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/lollipopday

Twitter: @OCFLollipopDayIE

Hashtag: #OCFLollipopDay2020

#OCFbyyourside

