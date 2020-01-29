Funding available in 2020 for angling projects and events in Donegal

Inland Fisheries Ireland has launched its sponsorship programme for 2020 and is now inviting applications from suitable angling events and initiatives in Donegal and nationwide.

The programme, which is one of the funding mechanisms of Inland Fisheries Ireland, awarded funding to 87 angling events and initiatives across the country during 2019, amounting to a total of €30,000 going towards supporting novice anglers and angling tourism.

In Donegal, two initiatives were awarded funding as part of the scheme this year.

They included: Youth Initiative Day - Ulster in Killybegs organised by the Irish Federation of Sea Angling and the All Army Sea Angling Competition in Rathmullen and organised by Defence Forces Sea Angling Club.

Dr Ciaran Byrne, chief executive of Inland Fisheries Ireland said they were delighted to be able to make financial support available once again in 2020 for projects and events which will support novice and junior anglers and help grow sustainable angling tourism.

"Our aim is to make angling more accessible to everyone by supporting initiatives which help remove barriers to those looking to try fishing or for younger people who already enjoy the pursuit,” he said.



Eligible events and categories for 2020 are as follows (in order of priority):

Large international competitions held in Ireland which showcase Ireland’s angling and contribute to local economies, supporting jobs and businesses. Maximum of €3,000 per event applies.

Novice angler events and training courses which increase participation in angling including funding of transport hire for participants to facilitate attendance at novice angler events. Minimum of 20 novice angler participants required. Maximum of €500 per event/course applies.

Information dissemination/initiatives to promote fisheries awareness

/conservation and protection of the inland fisheries and sea angling resource/promotion of angling as a key Irish tourism activity e.g.

Production of high quality angling promotional videos/seminars/coaching/ training/workshops etc. Maximum of €1,000 per event applies.

Juvenile and minority angling teams representing Ireland at international events both home and abroad. Maximum of €500 per team.

Suzanne Campion, head of business development at Inland Fisheries Ireland said their 2020 sponsorship programme wouold play an important role in driving angling participation among novice and junior anglers.

"The Inland Fisheries Ireland Sponsorship Programme has awarded €30,000 per year over the past seven years to angling clubs and groups nationwide to help in the delivery of local angling events.

“In addition to supporting those who are casting for the first time, we also have a unique opportunity to inform novice anglers in conservation and protection of our wild fisheries.

"The sponsorship programme offers clubs and associations an incentive to engage overseas anglers to visit our renowned wild fisheries and to enjoy fishing here in a conservation focused manner.”

Applications for funding from the sponsorship scheme are now invited from angling clubs, associations or any local group organising an angling initiative.

The scheme will remain open for funding applications until February 14 with applications for equipment, staff support and biosecurity assistance available throughout the year; all applications can be made online at https://www.fisheriesireland.ie/Angling-Information/sponsorship-programme.html .

Awards will be subject to budget availability and adherence to the scheme requirements.