HSE invites to Donegal people to consider 'Shared Living' scheme

An information evening on the Health Service Executive (HSE) 'Shared Living Scheme' is to be held in Donegal.

The event is for those considering opening up their home to an older person and providing care for them.

The scheme involves caring for an older person who can no longer manage to live independently. Shared Living Donegal is part of a continuum of care aimed at keeping an older person as independent as possible in their own communities.

For the older person it is an opportunity for them to remain living in the community and maintain a high level of independence. The older person also has the benefit of living in a caring home environment where the Host gets to know their needs.

Many of the older persons cared for in Shared Living enjoy the company of others and having the security of having a familiar host caring for them each day.

The older person placed in the host’s home is assessed by experienced staff to ensure the scheme can safely meet their needs.

For the host, being part of the home sharing scheme is an opportunity to be part of an older person’s life in a special way. Providing care for an older person who is facing huge changes in their life can be a challenging and rewarding experience.

Placements are usually arranged for the long term and a host’s home can accommodate up to four older persons depending on assessment.

Information and training will be provided to hosts and they will have an opportunity to hear from those who have experience of home sharing.

The host family or individual is assessed by the HSE to ensure they are ready for the commitment and their home is suitable. Home Sharing is a statutory scheme and the HSE as well as the older person make a payment to the host to cover expenses.

Shared living has been operating in Donegal under different names since 1983.

An Information evening regarding Shared Living Donegal will take place on Tuesday February 11 at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny from 7pm to 9pm.

For more information please contact Sean Dunne or Tracey Maguire on 087 6468540 / 087 1379586