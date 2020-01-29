€7.9m for agency staff at Letterkenny University Hospital

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital
The Health Service Executive (HSE) spent almost €8m on agency staff at Letterkenny University Hospital last year.
The figures were supplied to Donegal TD Thomas Pringle who had requested the cost of agency staff at the hospital during the “recruitment embargo or interim control measures” in a parliamentary question.
The total cost of agency staff for 2019 was €7,901482.
Health minister Simon Harris has denied there is a recruitment freeze in place for the HSE, a position which has been refuted by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).
The figures, which cover all of last year, show the average cost of agency staff at the hospital per month was €420,319 for medical staff and €31,813 for nursing staff between January and March.
But the average cost per month for April to December increased to €501,158 for medical staff and €40,486 per month for nursing staff.
The average monthly cost of agency support staff increased from €124,784 between January and March to €134,991 between April and December.
The average monthly agency cost of health and social care staff increased from €847 to €8,720 in the same period.
