Funeral details for retired Donegal priest who spent many years in New Zealand and Peru

The late Reverend Thomas Curran
The funeral of Reverend Thomas Curran, former Curate in Creeslough, will take place on Friday, it has been confirmed.
Aged 91, he passed away on Tuesday at Letterkenny University Hospital, Letterkenny.
Formerly from St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny, Fr Curran received his primary education in Presentation Brothers, Letterkenny and his secondary education in St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny.
He studied for the Priesthood at All Hallows College, Dublin, and was ordained in 1954 for the Archdiocese of Wellington, New Zealand,
He lived in New Zealand until 1985 and then moved to Peru before returning to Ireland in 1992.
His remains are reposing at St. Eunan’s Cathedral this evening, Wednesday January 29, with rosary and night prayer at 9.30 pm.
Requiem mass at 12 noon on Friday, January 31, and interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations if wished to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.
Fr. Curran’s Ministry:
CC St Joseph’s Parish, Wellington, New Zealand – 1955-1958
Chaplain Wellington Prison – 1955-1967
Student, Victoria University – 1958-1960
Director of Catholic Social Services, Wellington Archdiocese – 1960-1967
Student, Boston University – 1967-1970
Lecturer, Dept. Psychology, Marsey University,
Diocese of Palmerston North, NZ – 1970-1974
Episcopal Vicar for Religious, Wellington Archdiocese – 1974-1979
Episcopal Vicar for Pastoral Councils – 1974-1979
Director of Formation, National Seminary of NZ – 1979-1985
Associate Lecturer Otago University – 1979-1985
Volunteer Associate of Columban Fathers, Peru – 1985-1992
CC Drumkeen – 1992-1998
CC Creeslough – 1998-2001
Retired to Letterkenny – 2001
