Funeral details for retired Donegal priest who spent many years in New Zealand and Peru

The funeral of Reverend Thomas Curran, former Curate in Creeslough, will take place on Friday, it has been confirmed.

Aged 91, he passed away on Tuesday at Letterkenny University Hospital, Letterkenny.

Formerly from St. Eunan’s Terrace, Letterkenny, Fr Curran received his primary education in Presentation Brothers, Letterkenny and his secondary education in St Eunan’s College, Letterkenny.

He studied for the Priesthood at All Hallows College, Dublin, and was ordained in 1954 for the Archdiocese of Wellington, New Zealand,

He lived in New Zealand until 1985 and then moved to Peru before returning to Ireland in 1992.

His remains are reposing at St. Eunan’s Cathedral this evening, Wednesday January 29, with rosary and night prayer at 9.30 pm.

Requiem mass at 12 noon on Friday, January 31, and interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if wished to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital or the Donegal Hospice c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Fr. Curran’s Ministry:

CC St Joseph’s Parish, Wellington, New Zealand – 1955-1958

Chaplain Wellington Prison – 1955-1967

Student, Victoria University – 1958-1960

Director of Catholic Social Services, Wellington Archdiocese – 1960-1967

Student, Boston University – 1967-1970

Lecturer, Dept. Psychology, Marsey University,

Diocese of Palmerston North, NZ – 1970-1974

Episcopal Vicar for Religious, Wellington Archdiocese – 1974-1979

Episcopal Vicar for Pastoral Councils – 1974-1979

Director of Formation, National Seminary of NZ – 1979-1985

Associate Lecturer Otago University – 1979-1985

Volunteer Associate of Columban Fathers, Peru – 1985-1992

CC Drumkeen – 1992-1998

CC Creeslough – 1998-2001

Retired to Letterkenny – 2001