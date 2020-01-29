Donegal respite centre to reopen tomorrow

Seaview House respite centre in Mountcharles is to reopen tomorrow after it was registered by HIQA.

The centre provides respite for children and adults with intellectual disabilities in south Donegal.

It was used by around 100 families before its closure in December 2018.

RehabCare has taken over the centre and the organisation confirmed today the centre will reopen on Thursday.

The centre was to have reopened two weeks ago, but that was put on hold because the building hadn’t been cleared by HIQA.

"This means all outstanding legal processes regarding the transfer of services of Seaview Respite House from the HSE to RehabCare are complete," RehabCare said in a statement.

"RehabCare is delighted to announce that we are now scheduling clients for respite with immediate effect and will welcome our first clients tomorrow, Thursday, January 30.

“We are very much looking forward to finally welcoming our first clients at this nurse-led service, which we know is vital to the community. We would like to take this opportunity to reassure families that continuity of care and the provision of a person-centred, quality service for the adults and children who will access this service is our number one priority. RehabCare has a long history of providing excellent, person-centred care and currently provides a range of services to 3000 adults and children at 117 locations around the country. These include vital respite and residential services for 186 children, many with high-support needs. We are conscious that there was a significant delay for families waiting for the transfer of this service so we are delighted that this wait is now over.”

Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher welcomed the confirmation that the centre is to reopen.

"This news comes after weeks of further delay after so many false dawns when the facility was to reopen for use," he said.

"We have had so many disappointing days when this was to open only to be subsequently let down but finally the day has come and it is reopened. I myself have raised this matter on many occasions with the HSE, Minister and Department.



I wish the centre well and I am delighted that it is finally reopened. I wish to compliment those parents and guardians who have maintained the pressure and worked closely with public representatives in order to secure the reopening."