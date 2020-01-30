Community rallies behind young Donegal girl facing second leukemia battle

A Donegal Town girl is facing treatment for leukemia for the second time in her young life.

The local community has rallied behind St Francis NS pupil Kaitlyn Glackin and her family to support them through this difficult time.

It was just days before Christmas that Kaitlyn’s parents Aidan and Sarah Jane got the heart-breaking news that Kaitlyn had relapsed.

She has now begun chemotherapy in Dublin and a treatment plan is being put in place by her medical team.

This is naturally a very difficult time for her family as they face the tough road ahead.

Family and friends are doing everything they can to support the family. One area where people really can make a difference is in helping to relieve the financial burden.

Having a child go through cancer treatment means that parents need to spend a lot of time away from home. This is especially true for a Donegal family whose child is being treated in Dublin.

Significant time off work means a big loss of income. But while in Dublin, they face everyday expenses of food, petrol, parking charges, etc while the normal household bills keep coming in.

Friends have stepped in to raise funds to ease the strain. This will allow the Glackin family to focus on their daughter’s care and needs at this difficult time.

The first of these fundraising events is taking place this Saturday, February 1 in Begley’s Pharmacy, Donegal Town. All proceeds from makeovers on the day will be donated to the Glackin family. Tea and coffee will be served throughout the day and there will be a huge hamper raffled at the end of the day.

Another upcoming event is a Monster Bingo in the Abbey Hotel. There will be €2520 in cash prizes, as well as novelty games and a raffle.

Books cost €10 each. Prizes will be €30 for a line and €100 for a full house for the first ten games. In the eleventh game there will be a prize of €50 for the line and €1,000 for a full house.

The event takes place in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town on Sunday, February 9 at 6.00pm.

A GoFundMe page has also been set up and the response to date has been extremely generous. More than €15,000 has been raised by people who wish to reach out and support the Glackin family.

A number of further fundraising initiatives are being planned to help the family on the long road that lies ahead.

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so via the GoFundMe page Support Kaitlyn And Her Family.

Meanwhile, Kaitlyn’s mum Sarah Jane has appealed for prayers to get her precious daughter through the challenging times ahead.