Funeral arrangements for Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley - many Donegal people expected to attend

Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley are to be laid to rest on Friday morning.

Mass of the Angels will be held in the Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole on Friday morning at 11am followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

The family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to the Rathcoole Boys Football Club, Scoil Chrónáin, Rathcoole or Happy Feet Early Learning Centre, Rathcoole.

