Donegal photographer’s stunning work in Dublin exhibition

Ballyshannon woman Emer O’Shea has a passion for nature photography, and now her stunning images will go in display in Dublin.
Emer’s work will be on exhibit in the Richmond Education Centre, Dublin for three weeks.
The opening of her ‘In the Waters and the Wild’ exhibition will take place on Thursday, February 13 from 5.30pm to 8.00pm.
Well known wildlife broadcaster Éanna Ní Lamhna will launch the exhibition.
All funds raised by the exhibition will go to the Capuchin Day Centre for the Homeless.
