Donegal customers advised to turn up for their NCT as normal

Safety concerns led to decision to discontinue use of lifts

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

Anyone who has booked their NCT at any of Donegal’s four test centres is advised to turn up as normal. 

However, only part of the NCT will be carried out due to concerns about the safety of car lifts. The problem came to light when cracks were discovered in a significant number of similar lifts in MOT centres in Northern Ireland.

In a statement, the National Car Testing Service (NCTS) said: “NCTS have made the decision to discontinue the use of vehicle inspection lifts across the NCTS network with immediate effect until a full condition survey of all lifts is completed. 

“NCTS were recently made aware of a defect with a similar make and model of MAHA lift. Following that information, condition surveys have been instigated. 

“All customers should continue to book and turn up for their NCT as normal unless they have been contacted by NCTS. The test will be completed with the omission of the underbody inspection, which will be conducted at a later date when the lifts are returned to use.”

The organisation is assuring customers that no additional fees will be incurred as part of this process. 

The statement continues: “Our priority at this point and time is for the safety of our staff and our customer’s property. We do sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The four Donegal test centres are in Donegal Town, Derrybeg, Letterkenny and Carndonagh.

