Irish Water working to restore the water supply in Letterkenny

Unplanned outage at Goldrum Water Treatment Plant

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Irish Water, working in partnership with Donegal County Council is working to restore the water supply in Letterkenny following an unplanned outage at Goldrum Water Treatment Plant.

The areas affected include customers supplied from Mountain Top reservoir.

Crews have been on the ground since early morning and work is continuing. Water production at Goldrum Water Treatment Plant has recommenced since early this (Friday) morning, however full water service may take some time to return as water refills the network.

Areas on higher ground are still experiencing water outages as water reservoirs continue to fill.

Commenting on the outage, Irish Water’s Asset Operations Lead for Donegal Kevin Love said they understood the impact this outage had on the community and apologised for the inconvenience.

“Operations at Goldrum Water Treatment Plant have returned to normal and reservoirs and the network are currently being refilled. Vital services such as Letterkenny University Hospital have been maintained at all times.

"Unfortunately there are some locations still without water, which we hope to restore as soon as possible. We will continue to work closely with Donegal County Council. We thank the local community for their ongoing patience during this time,” he said.

Irish Water’s Customer Care Team is available 24/7 on 1850 278 278 or visit our Supply and Service section for updates.

