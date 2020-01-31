Fundraising events this weekend for Kaitlyn Glackin and her family

A number of events are taking place this weekend to support the family of Kaitlyn Glackin, a young Donegal Town girl who is suffering from leukemia for the second time.

Grainne’s Hair Salon in Laghey is hosting a charity blow-dry on Saturday, February 1. There will also be a raffle on the day with entries costing €2 per line or three for €5.

Also taking place on Saturday, Begley’s Pharmacy in Donegal Town will donate proceeds from makeovers on the day. Tea and coffee will be served throughout the day and there will be a huge hamper up for grabs with every donation earning a raffle entry.

Money raised will help support Kaitlyn’s family while she undergoes treatment in Dublin.



