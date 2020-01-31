Emergency services at scene of Donegal crash - road closed

Contact
Emergency services are at the scene of a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Donegal Town.
The incident occurred early this evening (Friday).
The Donegal Town bypass is closed from the Mill Park Hotel on the Killybegs Road to Lidl on the Ballybofey Road.
No further information is available at present.
