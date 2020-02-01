Donegal senator cautiously welcomes Mica Redress Scheme announcement

Donegal Sinn Féin election candidate Senator Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has cautiously welcomed the confirmation that a Mica Redress Scheme will finally proceed.

Senator Mac Lochlainn said: “Today's (Friday) announcement from the government with regard to the mica redress scheme is of course welcome.

“Given the timing of this announcement though I will hold some degree of reservation as it is very similar to that which was made days before the last local election. Frustratingly, no houses have been repaired in the eight months which have passed since then.

“For the thousands of Donegal families whose homes are crumbling around them, I sincerely hope that this announcement means genuine progress and the beginning of the end of this awful saga. I hope it yields immediate results and does not trundle on like that of the last pre-election announcement.

“A particular challenge for families 10% of the cost that are being asked to make up and to cover their own relocation costs during the refurbishment works. This will place serious additional financial pressure on these families and many simply cannot afford this.

“Therefore, I support the Mica Action Group’s efforts to engage the banks to contribute to this challenge.

“All representatives, of all political parties, must now work together to ensure that work begins on these homes as soon as possible and that the necessary finances reach homeowners as soon as possible. The wait has gone on far too long.”