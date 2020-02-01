Contact

St Joseph's Community Hospital public meeting cancelled due to 'lack of engagement' from Minister

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Save Our St. Joseph’s Hospital Action Group have taken the decision to cancel their planned public meeting on the grounds of complete lack of engagement from Minister Joe Mc Hugh’s office.

The group say that despite since numerous efforts Donegal TD and Minister for Education Joe McHugh has not accepted an invitation to take part in the meeting.

In a stinging attack, spokesperson for the group, Fr John Joe Duffy said: "It is nothing short of disgusting the way he has treated us as a Committee since February 2016, bearing in mind our committee is made up of voluntary people from all areas of life and several communities, from Glenfin, the Twin, Towns, Finn Valley, Killygordon, Crossroads, Castlefinn, Finn Valley and beyond, from different shades of political opinion and even those who have no political allegiance of any nature -  he has treated us with utter and complete contempt.

"All other candidates and public representatives have already accepted their invitations and did so in a prompt and  with the courtesies you would extend to a community group wishing to improve the services of their area on this occasion and on the occasions of so many other meetings including three previous public meetings which Minister McHugh failed to attend.

"We have members who despite past let downs, false dawns, and fake announcements were prepared to give the benefit of the doubt in this instance but their remaining belief in Minister McHugh to deal with this issue in a fair and transparent manner is now shattered."

