Public meeting to be held over Leck Road concerns

Letterkenny's Leck Road.
A public meeting will be held tomorrow evening, Sunday, February 2 following concerns over Leck Road in Letterkenny.
The meeting is to facilitate concerns raised by the users of the Leck Road and residents around the areas to organise a lobby group to start negotiations with Donegal County Council.
The agenda of the meeting includes speeding on the Leck Road, Road condition, drainage problems and connections to a main sewer.
The meeting, hosted by Aontú election candidate Mary T Sweeney, will take place at 8pm in the Station House Hotel.
