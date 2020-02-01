Public meeting to be held over Leck Road concerns

A public meeting will be held tomorrow evening, Sunday, February 2 following concerns over Leck Road in Letterkenny.

The meeting is to facilitate concerns raised by the users of the Leck Road and residents around the areas to organise a lobby group to start negotiations with Donegal County Council.

The agenda of the meeting includes speeding on the Leck Road, Road condition, drainage problems and connections to a main sewer.

The meeting, hosted by Aontú election candidate Mary T Sweeney, will take place at 8pm in the Station House Hotel.