Sinn Féin leader to attend election rally in Donegal.
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald will attend an election rally in Donegal tomorrow.
Deputy McDonald will deliver a keynote speech at the rally, which is being held in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny at 6pm.
The Sinn Fein president will also meet with local families whose homes have been affected by mica.
