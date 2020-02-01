Donegal celebrates gold medal success at Scór na nÓg All-Ireland Finals

Donegal is toasting All-Ireland success on the double after two acts from the county took the top awards at the Scór na nÓg All-Ireland Finals which were held in Kerry today.

Síofra Harvey won gold for St Eunans GAA club in the Aithriseoiracht/Recitation section.

And later on Saturday, the Letterkenny Gaels entry in the Nuachleas (novelty) section were awarded gold.

A big well done too to the Trath na gCeist team from Naomh Columba who finished second overall, losing out by just four points in their section.

All-Ireland winner - Síofra Harvey of St Eunans GAA club

All in all, it's been a fantastic day for Donegal with the three acts doing themselves, their families and their clubs proud. To return from a national competition where they were up against the best talent in Ireland with so much success is a wonderful achievement.

Well done all.

The Naomh Columba Trath na gCeist team