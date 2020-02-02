Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil resorting to desperation tactics claims Donegal TD

Contact
Pearse Doherty TD
Sinn Féin director of elections, Pearse Doherty has said that Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have resorted to desperation tactics in the final weekend before the general election, trying to outdo themselves in attacking Sinn Féin.
"We are a week out from polling day, and instead of discussing how to solve the housing crisis or how to give workers and families a break, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar are squabbling like children trying to outdo themselves in attacking Sinn Féin.
"They are under the cosh and resorting to desperation tactics. I think they need to grow up. They have spent this campaign making a whole lot of noise but not a whole lot of sense.
"Sinn Féin will give workers and families a break, and are offering up real solutions. Today, we are publishing the first piece of legislation we would introduce in government - to guarantee your right to a pension at 65.
"People know exactly what the establishment parties will do in government - more of the same.
"Sinn Féin will deliver real change. I'm saying to people; give Sinn Féin a chance and judge us on how we perform," he said.
