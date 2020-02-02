Anger at destruction of fencing at beautiful Donegal wood

Contact
A sectrion of the fencing which was smashed in Drumboe
There is anger and annoyance this morning following the discovery of a spate of vandalism at Drumboe Woods in Stranorlar last night.
Fences along the riverside walk have been smashed in several places and locals who enjoy the facility are annoyed and angry at what has happened.
One walked said: "To the person or persons who smashed the wooden fencing along the riverside walk, how would you feel if someone falls into the river because of your stupidity, ignorance and total disregard for a local amenity? You should be ashamed of yourself."
It is understood the matter has been reported to the gardaí who have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything to get in contact with them right away.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Funding can only be provided for works along public roads and/or public car parks within the limits of towns and villages
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.