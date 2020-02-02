Anger at destruction of fencing at beautiful Donegal wood

There is anger and annoyance this morning following the discovery of a spate of vandalism at Drumboe Woods in Stranorlar last night.

Fences along the riverside walk have been smashed in several places and locals who enjoy the facility are annoyed and angry at what has happened.

One walked said: "To the person or persons who smashed the wooden fencing along the riverside walk, how would you feel if someone falls into the river because of your stupidity, ignorance and total disregard for a local amenity? You should be ashamed of yourself."

It is understood the matter has been reported to the gardaí who have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anything to get in contact with them right away.