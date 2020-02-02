Donegal County Council fund does not allow for provision of public lights in rural areas

Lights for rural areas was dealt with at the last meeting of Donegal County Council in Lifford when Sinn Féin's Cllr Jack Murray asked if the discretionary street lighting fund in this year's budget could allow for the installation of lights in rural areas.

He was told by the director of roads and transportation, John McLaughlin,that Section 4.17 of Budget Book 2020 made a provision of €5,500 per councillor under the Public Lights and Minor Infrastructure Fund.

"The section sets out the basic criteria and the infrastructure items

that can be funded including public lights. There is specific mention that public lighting will have regard to the council’s obligations under Climate Change and the proper use of energy.

"In addition, it mentions that funding can only be provided for works along public roads and/or public car parks within the limits of towns and villages. As such the fund does not allow for provision of public lights in rural areas," he said.