Today's date is a rare palindrome that hasn't happened in over 900 years

Contact
It's a very special day
It's a very special day in Donegal - the date is a palindrome, meaning it is the same when read forwards and backwards.
It is February 2, 2020, or 02/02/2020, in both the MM/DD/YYYY format and the DD/MM/YYYY format.
At just after 2am, it was 02:02:20 on 02/02/2020.
This is the only time such a date will occur this century.
The previous palindrome date came 909 years ago on 11/11/1111.
The next will come in 101 years on 12/12/2121 and after that there will not be another until 03/03/3030.
Solihull School Maths Department wrote on Twitter: "Today is a Palindrome Day in all date formats (UK, USA, ISO). It's also a palindrome day of the year (33) and there are a palindrome number of days left in the year (333). Quite a unique day!"
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Funding can only be provided for works along public roads and/or public car parks within the limits of towns and villages
Senator Feighan pictured with Cllr. Barry Sweeney outside the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon which is the beneficiary of a €19m investment programme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.