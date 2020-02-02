Donegal 's new Economic, Enterprise and Emergency SPC to meet on Brexit

A Letterkenny councillor has called on Donegal County Council to have a special day set aside to all them discuss Brexit and all matters relating to it and this county.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan also asked the last meeting of the council in Lifford what steps the council was taking with the North West City Region and Government to address the challenges of Brexit now that it was definitely happening.

The UK pulled out of the European Union on Friday night, January 31 at 11pm.

Cllr Brogan was told by the director of economic development, emergency services and information systems, Garry Martin, that a meeting to consider the implications of Brexit for the county and detail responses proposed will be arranged.

"Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council have, through the North West Regional Development Group structure, carried out a

number of pieces of work to initially, in as far as practicable, identify the areas of potential risk and, subsequently, to inform potential post Brexit interventions to mitigate the risks arising and to assess any opportunities presenting.

The risks, challenges and opportunities relating to Brexit for Donegal and the North West City region remain difficult to specifically identify and quantify as the final details relating to a post Brexit trading arrangement with the EU as a whole remain, to a large extent, unknown.

"However, it is expected that some of the issues may become clearer mid-year when the EU and the UK reach an understanding on the pace and progress towards future relations," he said.

Mr Martin added that in the interim, there is a range of national interventions and advisory services, particularly aimed at preparing businesses for Brexit including those provided by the LEO, Enterprise Ireland and Intertrade Ireland.

"This includes additional funding of €3 million for the six Border Local Enterprise Offices which was announced in early January 2020 as

part of the €28 million Border Stimulus Package.

"The Local Enterprise Office funding will be used to fund the

development and delivery of a suite of six new programmes which will include financial management for owner managers, green, innovation audits, retail, exporting and scaling.

"It is hoped that the details of these programmes will be agreed and publicised by the end of February, with further information and application details available from LEO Donegal."



He pointed out that the councils economic development division would also be

central in how the council proactively approached the opportunities and threats from Brexit informed by the work of the new Economic, Enterprise and Emergency SPC which is scheduled to have its first meeting on February 19.



"It is proposed that the first meeting will include a specific item on Brexit. Economic development activities that will have a specific focus on Brexit include a series of county-wide business events planned for 2020, roll out of the council’s business concierge service, provision of

property/land solutions for business, development of business investment branding, marketing and communications campaign, exploring opportunities presented by digital hubs and growing trend in co-working, home working and remote working especially through the roll out of the National Broadband Plan and targeted activities to attract Foreign Direct Investment to the North West City Region," he said.