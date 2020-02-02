Contact

Donegal's casual trading bylaws to be reviewed

Move seeks to deliver a number of designated casual trading sites across the county

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Donegal County Council has been asked to provide an update on the review of the casual trading bylaws for the county.

The matter was raised at the last sitting of the council in Lifford by Cllr Barry Sweeney.

He was told by the director of community development and planning services, Liam Ward, that the
council acknowledged the need to carry out a full review of its casual trading policy, bylaws and designations throughout the county.

"A review of the casual trading strategy and associated bylaws is included in the planning service work programme for 2020. This review will seek to deliver an appropriate number of designated casual trading sites across the county and examine the nature and scope of the licensing bylaws and the sustainability of trading exemptions with a view to sustainably providing for the sector and bringing economic benefit and footfall to town and village centres.

He added it was also acknowledged that councillors had raised this matter on a regular basis and the council is currently exploring options for the identification of a dedicated resource to progress this extensive body of work.

