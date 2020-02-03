Donegal success at Scor na nÓg All-Ireland Finals

Contact
All Ireland Novelty Act champions Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn
The 1,600 crowd at the Scor na nÓg All-Ireland Finals were treated to a feast of song, drama, dance and music in the INEC, Killarney.
And there was a big Donegal input with a number of notable successes.
The newly renamed ‘Nuachleas’ competition was a huge success but after a great entertainment from all clubs it was the Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn from Donegal who were declared All-Ireland Champions for 2020.
The All Ireland Recitation Champion was Siofra Ní Airmhí (pictured) of Naomh Adhamhnán, Leitir Ceanainn.
CLG Naomh Adhamhnán from Donegal took the Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht title and CLG An Baile from Longford came out on top in the Amhránaíocht Aonair competition.
The three clubs from Ulster, CLG Naomh Columba, Dún na nGall, CLG Chill Shléibhe, Ard Mhacha agus CLG Chorr na Féinne, An Cabhán managed to make the stage round of the quiz but it was the Cavan champions that came out on top in the end. All in the crowd agreed that it was fantastic to see the final parts of the quiz on stage and Máistir na gCeisteanna, Éamonn Ó Braonáin conducted the quiz fantastically.
Is iad seo a leanas seaimpíní na hÉireann ag Scór na nÓg, 2020.
Rince Foirne
An Mhumhain: CLG, An Caisleán Nua, Tiobraid Árann
Amhránaíocht Aonair
Laighin: CLG, Béal Átha Móir, An Longfort
Aithriseoireacht / Scéalaíocht
Ulaidh: CLG Naomh Adhamhnáin, Dún na nGall
Bailéad-Ghrúpa
Laighin: CLG, Uile-Bhánta an Mhóta, An Iarmhí
Nuachleas
Ulaidh: CLG, Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall
Ceol Uirise
An Mhumhain: CLG, Fionnúig, Ciarraí
Rince Seit
Connachta: CLG, Mainistir Chnoc Muaidhe, Gaillimh
Tráth na gCeist
CLG Chorr na Féinne, An Cabhán
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Letterkenny Rovers pictured before Saturday evening's win over Fanad United at Letterkenny Community Centre
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.