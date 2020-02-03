Contact

Donegal success at Scor na nÓg All-Ireland Finals

All Ireland Novelty Act champions Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn

The 1,600 crowd at the Scor na nÓg All-Ireland Finals were treated to a feast of song, drama, dance and music in the INEC, Killarney. 

And there was a big Donegal input with a number of notable successes.

The newly renamed ‘Nuachleas’ competition was a huge success but after a great entertainment from all clubs it was the Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn from Donegal who were declared All-Ireland Champions for 2020.

The All Ireland Recitation Champion was Siofra Ní Airmhí (pictured) of Naomh Adhamhnán, Leitir Ceanainn.

CLG Naomh Adhamhnán from Donegal took the Aithriseoireacht/Scéalaíocht title and CLG An Baile from Longford came out on top in the Amhránaíocht Aonair competition.

The three clubs from Ulster, CLG Naomh Columba, Dún na nGall, CLG Chill Shléibhe, Ard Mhacha agus CLG Chorr na Féinne, An Cabhán managed to make the stage round of the quiz but it was the Cavan champions that came out on top in the end. All in the crowd agreed that it was fantastic to see the final parts of the quiz on stage and Máistir na gCeisteanna, Éamonn Ó Braonáin conducted the quiz fantastically.


Is iad seo a leanas seaimpíní na hÉireann ag Scór na nÓg, 2020.

Rince Foirne
An Mhumhain: CLG, An Caisleán Nua, Tiobraid Árann

Amhránaíocht Aonair
Laighin: CLG, Béal Átha Móir, An Longfort

Aithriseoireacht / Scéalaíocht
Ulaidh: CLG Naomh Adhamhnáin, Dún na nGall

Bailéad-Ghrúpa
Laighin: CLG, Uile-Bhánta an Mhóta, An Iarmhí

Nuachleas
Ulaidh: CLG, Gaeil Leitir Ceanainn, Dún na nGall

Ceol Uirise
An Mhumhain: CLG, Fionnúig, Ciarraí

Rince Seit
Connachta: CLG, Mainistir Chnoc Muaidhe, Gaillimh

Tráth na gCeist
CLG Chorr na Féinne, An Cabhán

