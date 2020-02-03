One person has died following overnight road traffic collision in Donegal

Gardaí in Donegal are investigating a road traffic collision in Inishowen overnight in which one person has died.

The single vehicle collision occured on the main road between Muff and Quigley's Point at around 3am this morning.

Divisions are in place this morning as investigations into the incident continue and Gardaí say the section of road will remain closed for most of the day while technical examinations are carried out.

Motorists are being asked to use alternative routes if possible and anyone who may have witnessed the collision are asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station.