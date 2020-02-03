Peppa Pig returns home after her time by the seaside at popular Donegal beach . . .

Here's a wee story that should put a smile on your face.

Sometimes we just need a small bit of sunshine in our lives to make things that little bit better.

Last week this writer happened to find a very nice Peppa Pig soft toy beside the bins at Rossnowlagh. The much -loved toy had been given a special dress and hair bows on her ears and I thought how sad that little one must be to lose a little friend. So I took Peppa home, put her in the washing machine, dried her out and got her ready for her photo shoot.

Looking sharp and ready for the road

I shared Peppa’s photo on the “Friends of Rossnowlagh Beach” facebook page. Peppa drew a lot of attention as her image was shared 110 times.

A week later the mammy of the little one who lost her Peppa contacted me and by Saturday afternoon Peppa was back home in Kesh County Fermanagh.