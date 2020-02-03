Donegal ETB to feature in this week’s ‘Creative Company’ episode on TG4

Donegal ETB will feature in this week’s episode of ‘Creative Company’ which airs on TG4 this Thursday night, February 6, at 9.30pm.

They are one of ten teams, including two from Donegal, taking part in this arts-based entertainment show which has embarked on a mission to find Ireland’s most creative workplace.

Involving ten companies and organisations from across the country, Creative Company pairs each with an accomplished Irish artist, throughout the entire process – working with the companies involved will be Dublin based painter Bríd Higgins Ní Chinnéide and Liam de Frinse, an award-winning multidisciplinary artist from Belfast.

The project is judged by a team of expert art critics, Evelyn O’Rourke, broadcaster RTÉ; Caomhán Mac Con Iomaire, National Gallery of Ireland; and Helen Carroll, Business to Arts.

Five workplaces will make it to the grand final and a public vote will help decide which workplace created the most impressive piece of art and deserve to be crowned Ireland’s most creative company.

Donegal ETB is represented by a team of six staff from across the organisation. The team are Jim McGlynn, director of organisation support and development (OSD), administrative offices; Derval Newman, oifigeach tacaíochta gaeilge; Cróna Kerr, art and design teacher, Further Education and Training (FET) service, Stranorlar; Marie Crossan, art teacher, Errigal College Letterkenny; Blaine Ó’Maolagáin, Múinteoir Teicneolaíocht Ábhar Adhmad, Coláiste Ailigh, Leitir Ceanainn and Colm Mac Ristéard, bainisteoir Cúnta Ionad Traenála Leitir Ceanainn agus Gaoth Dobhair, Further Education and Training (FET) Service.

The other nine participating companies are Circle K, Energia, The Gleneagle Hotel, Big O Taxi’s, The Dingle Hub, Standún, Raidió na Life, Maurice Ward Transport and Donegal Yarns.

The winning company will not only claim the title of Ireland’s most creative company, but their artwork will be put on public display in Dublin’s CHQ at the heart of Dublin’s business district for a period of three months.

Last week, Donegal Yarns made it through to the final which airs next week, on Thursday February 13. Will Donegal ETB make it through this week? Tune into TG4 this Thursday, February 6, at 9.30pm to find out how Donegal ETB team gets on.