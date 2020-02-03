School community a step closer to long-awaited permanent building

Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí has moved a big step closer to getting its long awaited permanent building.

Outgoing Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh visited the school today to announce that the design had been approved.

This means that the school which has been housed in prefabs since it opened in 1999 can now move on to the detailed design stage. It will then go to planning applications.

There had been a delay as a result of new rules which meant that a Special Education Needs (SEN) unit needed to be included.

Minster McHugh commended Gaelscoil management for their work on assessing need in this area and incorporating an additional two-classroom SEN unit into the design.

Speaking at the Gaelscoil on Monday, the minister also congratulated the acting Principal Cólman Mac Cumhaill, the Board of Management and Parents Association for their commitment to the project.

“He said: “I know that getting this school built is really important to you. I am meeting people all over the county who are talking to me about your school. Martin Harley and his team are sending back messages talking about the importance of this to people they meet when they are out canvassing.

“This is another very big step. I know you have been waiting a long time for this and we have to go through a lot of stages, but we will get there.

“I remember when I was young, I was picking potatoes with my father. After I finished the first drill I made the mistake of counting the drills that were left. There were 67. I got quite despondent. My father told me to just take it a drill at a time and we would get to the end.

“This is another drill done now. We will get to the end.”

The minister also commended Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí for its contribution to keeping the Irish language alive.

“Our language is 3,500 years old,” he said. “It is so important to us as a nation. I acknowledge the importance of the work you are doing here.”

Board of Management Chairperson Cathal Sweeney welcomed the approval of the design.

“It will enable us to go for planning permission in the next few weeks,” he said.

All going well, Mr Sweeney is hopeful that the project will progress to tender, with construction starting in late 2020 or early 2021.

“We are grateful for the support of the minister throughout this process,” said Mr Sweeney.

Regarding the SEN unit, he said: “We are very happy to confirm that it will be included in the new school. We look forward now to having a brand new eight-classroom school with a two-classroom SEN unit.

Acting Principal Cólman MacCumhaill also thanked Minister McHugh.

“We are very grateful for his support,” said Mr MacCumhaill. “I wish himself and Martin Harley well in the upcoming election.”

With Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí having opened its doors more than 20 years ago, there is now a great community of current and past pupils and families. Many of those who have been campaigning for a permanent building from the outset are still supporting the project.

“We have a great community here and we are all very excited about this development,” said Mr MacCumhaill.

Fine Gael general election candidate Councillor Martin Harley congratulated everyone involved in Gaelscoil na gCeithre Maistrí.

“It is a credit to the school for seeking to ensure the best facilities for children with special needs and to the Government for supporting that,” he said. “Congratulations to the school community.”