Killybegs Fisheries Organisation lauds Barnier commitment to fisheries

Contact
The Killybegs Fisheries Organisation has welcomed EU's draft negotiating blueprint for Brexit trade talks
The Killybegs Fisheries Organisation (KFO) has welcomed today’s EU's draft negotiating blueprint for Brexit trade talks stating that insofar as fisheries is concerned, it offers tangible hope to the Irish industry and provides a timely boost after a bruising, exhausting period of negotiation.
However, chief executive of the KFO,Seán O’Donoghue, sounded a note of caution stating that while Mr Barnier had endorsed the European Fisheries Alliance position which the KFO forms an intrinsic part of, there is a long way to go and the UK Government hasn’t shown itself to a model of consistency in what are unprecedented discussions.
The text of the blueprint states: “The objective of the provisions on fisheries should be to uphold Union fishing activities. In particular, it should aim to avoid economic dislocation for Union fishermen that have traditionally fished in the United Kingdom waters. To reach this objective, the provisions on fisheries should build on existing reciprocal access conditions, quota shares and the traditional activity of the Union fleet.
“The terms on access to waters and quota shares shall guide the conditions set out in regard of other aspects of the economic part of the envisaged partnership, in particular of access conditions under the free trade area as provided for in Point B of Section 2 of this part.”
Having been at the heart of negotiations from day one, Mr O’Donoghue said: “Mr Barnier stated clearly today and I quote, ‘agreement on fisheries will be intrinsically linked to the trade agreement.’ That is what we have implored from the get-go. As long as our negotiators stick tight to this position, there remains light at the end of the tunnel.
“Any other outcome is too ghastly to countenance and the EU27 must now remain united and strong to retain that crucial linkage between fisheries and trade.”
He reiterated his assertion that the one industry which is completely and uniquely exposed to anything other than an orderly transition, is the Irish fisheries sector.
"Last year, our seafood industry was valued at €1.25 billion employing more than 14,300 people with this economic footprint predominantly in rural, coastal locations.
"A no-deal Brexit would be the death knell for many coastal fishing communities, with projected job losses of between 30% and 40% in the Irish industry. Currently, almost a third of Irish catch is caught in UK waters mostly notably 60% of mackerel and 40% of nephrops (prawns)," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Killybegs Fisheries Organisation has welcomed EU's draft negotiating blueprint for Brexit trade talks
Minister Joe McHugh (centre) at Gaelscoil na gCeithre Máistrí with Board of Management Chairperson Cathal Sweeney and acting Principal Cólman MacCumhaill. PHOTO: MATT BRITTON
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.