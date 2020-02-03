Contact

Donegal County Council announce road restrictions to accommodate Grianan Farm auction

Slab Road R239 affected between February 6-8 from 6am-7pm

An Grianán Farm which is located in Burt

Connie Duffy

Donegal County Council has issued an appeal to motorists and the public that due to the Grianan Farm auction due to take place between Thursday February 6 and Saturday, February 8, traffic restrictions, (a one way system), will be put in place on the Slab Road (R239) to accommodate road side parking for this auction.

The sale come about following the decision to concentrate on the growing of energy crops.

Glenmore Estate has announced that it will sell off its dairy herd as part of a move to focus on growing renewable energy crops.

An Grianán Farm located in Burt is Ireland’s largest organic farm at 1,290ac. The estate consists of 2,400ac in total and was sold in 2017 for €17.4m to local businesspeople, Karol and Chantelle McElhinney.

The decision to concentrate on the growing of energy crops.

Specialist dairy auctioneer Glyn Lucas from Harrison and Hetherington livestock auction company based in Carlisle will manage the auction. Catalogues for the sale will be available from their website.

These road restrictions will be in place from 7am to 6pm each day and the necessary road signage will be in place at all times.

"Please also note that residential access and access to the Inch Wildlife reserve will remain open at all times," said a council spokesperson.

