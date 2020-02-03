Contact

Give blood in Donegal this week - you never know whose life you could save

Over 1,000 people need blood transfusions in Ireland every week

Blood donation

Blood donation

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) is holding blood donation clinics in Donegal.

Donating blood is a simple way to make a huge difference to someone’s life. Blood donations save lives in times of great trauma for those who need them. People who benefit include road traffic victims, those undergoing major surgery, cancer patients and even unborn babies.

It is estimated that one in four of us will need a blood donation at some point in our lives, with around 70,000 transfusions likely to take place in Ireland’s hospitals this year. 

However, only 3% of the eligible population currently donate. For anybody who has never donated blood before, it is good to know that it is a straightforward process that takes place in a relaxed environment. The clinic staff are extremely friendly and helpful, and will be happy to answer questions and address concerns.

Recent changes to donor criteria mean that people who had previously been ineligible because of living in the UK can now donate blood. So too can those who have hereditary haemochromatosis, subject to meeting specific conditions.

Potential or returning donors can get information on www.giveblood.ie or by calling 1850 731137

Donors are advised to eat a meal within three hours before donating blood, and to drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids in the previous 24 hours.

Clinics

Today (Monday, February 3) there will be a clinic in the Tara Hotel, Killybegs from 6.30pm to 9.30pm. This will continue on Tuesday, February 4 from 3.00pm to 5.00pm and 7.00pm to 9.30pm.

The clinic moves to the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town on Wednesday, February 5 from 3.00pm to 5.00pm and 7.00pm to 5.30pm. It continues on Thursday, February 6 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 8.00pm.

Another upcoming clinic in Donegal is in Colaiste Cholmcille Mercy Hall College Street,  Ballyshannon on Wednesday, February 19 from 3.00pm to 5.00pm and from 7.00pm to 9.30pm.

