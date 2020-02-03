Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Victim of early morning crash named

Single vehicle collision at Three Trees, Quigley’s Point

Victim of early morning crash named

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

The man who died following his involvement in a single vehicle collision at Three Trees, Quigley’s Point yesterday, (Monday), morning has been named locally as John Patton from Derry.

Gardaí, the emergency services and the coast guard attended the scene. Mr Patton, who was aged in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Muff/Moville road (R238) was closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place, but was expected to re-open later this evening.

They have appealed to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Muff-Moville road between 3am and 4.30am that morning, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (074) 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie