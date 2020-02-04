Donegal winners of the Primary School Road Safety art competition

The Donegal Road Safety Working Group and Finn Harps Football Club have announced the winners of the Primary School Road Safety Art Competition.

This year again a large number of excellent drawings were submitted by children from Donegal’s Primary Schools, which shows how popular the competition is with Primary schools in Donegal and once again the standard was excellent.

The winners are

- Caitlin McLaughlin, Scoil Treasa Naofa, Malin Town.

- Ciara Larkin, Holy Family NS, Ballyshannon.

- Vanessa Cuffe, St. Mura’s NS, Tooban, Burnfoot.

- Tatum Ptasinsk, St. Joseph’s NS, Rathmullan.

- Emma Nic Suibhne, Scoil Naomh Dúigh, Anagaire.

- Ella Willshire, Holy Family NS, Ballyshannon.

- Anika Benny, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Letterkenny

The overall winner will be unveiled at half time during the Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers match in Finn Park on Friday, February 14. The winning entry will feature as an advertising hoarding promoting Road Safety in Finn Park for the 2020 season.

The wonderful array of drawings received not only shows the creative ability that children in the schools have, it also underlines how the committed local teachers create an environment where children can express their talents.

Road safety officer with Donegal County Council, Brian O’Donnell, thanked all the schools for participating in the competition.

“I would like to congratulate all the winners and thank all the schools for again getting behind this very important road safety initiative. All the children who entered the competition should be extremely proud and the quality of the entries received was excellent.

"It is very encouraging to see teachers and pupils so strongly involved and it is our hope that each pupil who took part will have an increased awareness of road safety.

"The competition reinforces the message of Road Safety, encourages school children to use their imagination with very unique slogans being used to highlight how to avoid various dangers on our roads," he said.



Finn Harps Schools Programme coordinator, John Campbell, stated: “This competition is very popular with the Primary School children and Finn Harps are delighted to continue to help promote road safety awareness in Donegal

"We are delighted that so many excellent entries were received and it is great to see that the pupils, through their drawings, are contributing to raising awareness of the dangers on our roads,” he said.