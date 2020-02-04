Contact

Call out for communities to participate in free ‘Leave No Trace’ training

Innovative new programme labout how you can reduce your impact on the environment

New programme will help you look after the local environment

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Are you involved in your community? Do you care about its appearance and surroundings? Do you want to learn about simple steps you can take to help protect our beautiful landscapes and outdoor spaces for future generations to enjoy?

If so, Leave No Trace Ireland has limited spaces remaining on its innovative new training programme based in Donegal. Book now to secure your place and learn about how you can reduce your impact on the environment whilst enhancing your community.

Wondering if this course is relevant to you? Maybe you are involved in the Tidy Towns Programme, organise community get-togethers or outdoor events. You may be involved with a charity or group that organises 5k walks, runs, or local tractor runs. Perhaps you just have an interest in keeping your community clean. However you’re involved with your community, now is your chance to commit to participating in something that will have lasting benefits for your outdoors, those who use it and the generations to come.

The courses are being delivered in Donegal in partnership with Donegal Local Development CLG (DLDC). This exciting pilot programme is intended to support outdoor recreation groups, educators and communities, by providing a series of free customised workshops and resources.

Dates from February through to March have now been released for the final series of courses, so don’t let the opportunity slip - get in touch now to book your places.

Training places are available to individuals and groups who fall within the Donegal Local Development catchment area. They will take place in venues within this catchment area and will be delivered by fully accredited Leave No Trace trainers.

This programme, worth over €100,000, is the first of its kind in Ireland and is intended to provide leaders in the outdoor sector with the skills and ethics to protect, preserve and enhance responsible outdoor recreation in Donegal’s upland, coastal and inland environments.

If you would like more information on this new training programme or would like to register your interest in attending any of the upcoming courses, please contact Jayne Woodrow by email at jayne@outdoorrecreationni.com or by telephone on 0044 28 9030 3930

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

