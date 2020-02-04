Traffic delays predicted in Letterkenny

Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council is carrying out upgrade works to the existing sewer network on Convent Road in Letterkenny.

The Cleantech Group are working on behalf of Irish Water to deliver this project.

It is planned that this will start on Monday, February 17 and last approximately one week.

A traffic light system will be in place for the duration of the work.

The Letterkenny Sewerage Scheme represents an investment of €5.6 million by Irish Water. As part of this project new sewer pipelines and connection services will be installed improving the performance of the network, increasing the capacity of the Letterkenny sewer system.