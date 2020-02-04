Traffic delays predicted in Letterkenny

Contact
Work on Letterkenny Sewer network to start soon
Irish Water in partnership with Donegal County Council is carrying out upgrade works to the existing sewer network on Convent Road in Letterkenny.
The Cleantech Group are working on behalf of Irish Water to deliver this project.
It is planned that this will start on Monday, February 17 and last approximately one week.
A traffic light system will be in place for the duration of the work.
The Letterkenny Sewerage Scheme represents an investment of €5.6 million by Irish Water. As part of this project new sewer pipelines and connection services will be installed improving the performance of the network, increasing the capacity of the Letterkenny sewer system.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.