Donegal men and women sought for Love in the Countryside

New TV programme looking for dates that are willing to swap their urban life for a more rural way

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

For those living and working in the countryside, finding true love is often a difficult task due to their isolation from the urban dating pool.

The makers of Gogglebox Ireland, Ireland’s Got Talent and Ireland’s Fittest Family, are currently in development for a new TV series called ‘Love in the Countryside’.

"Right now we’re busy looking for singletons for all ages to take part in this brand new TV series that helps those married to small-town rural life find love, romance and companionship.

"We want to match some rural romantics up with potential dates, dates that are willing to swap their urban life for a more rural way.

"We’d love to hear from anyone who is committed to living in rural Ireland and finds looking for love extra tricky because they live in a remote part of the country and love options are thin on the ground.

"And, likewise, if you fancy the idea of some country air (and love) into your urban soul we’d love to hear from you too.

"We are looking for all ages to apply and whether you are looking to date men or woman we want to hear from you. Love is love!" said a spokesman for the programme maker.

If you are interested in taking part e-mail: countrylove@kiteentertainment.com

‘Love in the Countryside’ will air later this year on an Irish broadcasting station – yet to be announced.

If you are interested in taking part e-mail: countrylove@kiteentertainment.com

