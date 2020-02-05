Protesters call for more government investment in Donegal childcare services

Over one hundred people have staged a protest in Letterkenny to coincide with a national rally about issues facing the childcare sector.

Those protesting outside the offices of the Donegal Childcare Committee included childcare workers, childcare students, parents and teachers.

The demonstration on Wednesday was held during a march in Dublin to Government Buildings which called for the next government to provide extra funding for the sector to improve pay for workers and reduce fees for parents.

Childcare providers around the county closed during the protest.

Providers in the county are concerned that the low pay qualified childcare workers receive is forcing many to leave their posts.

Mary Kerr from Letterkenny, who teaches childcare at the Donegal ETB, said she attended to support former and current students.

“They are underpaid, overworked and undervalued,” she said.

“I am here to support all of these people. They are actually leaving the workplace because of the low pay. There is nothing to keep them there because some of them are working for the minimum wage.”

She said the shortage of childcare places is a real cause for concern for young parents.

Childcare student Grace Gallagher from Milford, who has worked abroad in childcare, said pay is a big issue.

“The pay needs to be a lot better otherwise we all will be leaving, not just some of us. Everyone will be leaving and going to work elsewhere and then what will the parents with children do?”

Shatroopa Mohunsing, a child care student who worked as a teacher in her native Mauritius, said the workers need to be treated as professionals.

“The most important education starts in early childhood, not when you are already grown up. If you want quality education, we should be well paid as well,” she said.

Bébhinn Mullins, manager of Clonmany Youth and Community Resource Centre, said the government needs to know it is not investing enough in the childcare sector.

“We are finding it very difficult to retain staff. Staff educated to degree level are leaving and finding better paid and secure jobs,” she said.

Cliodhna Byrne of Naiscoil Dhomhnach Óg in Inishowen said graduates are not getting a living wage and many have to sign on during the summer.

“We are overworked, we are underpaid, we are undervalued,” she said.

“We are delighted with the turnout today, it is fantastic.”