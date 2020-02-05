Walking route concepts withdrawn from Malin Head Visitor Management Plan

Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland have withdrawn the controversial walking route concepts from the Malin Head Visitor Experience and Management Plan

The bodies are working with the local community, key agencies, business partners and stakeholders to deliver a Visitor Management Plan for Malin Head.

The aim of this plan is to leverage Malin Head’s position as the most northerly signature discovery point on the Wild Atlantic Way.

It will also help guide the future development of tourism for the wider area in a sustainable way that will deliver strong economic benefits to the local community.

A joint statement issued by Donegal County Council and Fáilte Ireland on January 24 outlined the consultation process with the local community and various stakeholders on the plan.

"The potential for the development of walking as a key visitor experience is being considered and some walking routes in the area were identified for potential development.

"In light of concerns arising in the locality, a review of the walking route concepts and associated mapping, was undertaken by both agencies. These routes are now being withdrawn from the draft Visitor Management Plan," said Liam Ward, the council's director of community development and planning services.

He added that as part of the overall process, and at a future date, it is proposed that we will look for expressions of interest from local farmers and landowners to develop walking route proposals in full consultation with the landowners concerned.

"Donegal Co. Council and Fáilte Ireland are committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders in the area to deliver a plan that will provide unique opportunities for tourism and economic development for Malin Head," he said.