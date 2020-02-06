Contact

Donegal deserves proper mental health services - Mac Lochlainn

"We can provide decent care and better outcomes for those who suffer with mental health conditions"

General election candidate, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Speaking from the campaign trail in Fanad today general election candidate Pádraig Mac Lochlainn outlined Sinn Féin plan to fully resource mental health services.

“Sinn Féin has published a comprehensive plan to improve and resource mental health services over the next five years. We need a different approach to the provision of mental health services and central to this strategy must be the staffing of these services.

"In government we will deliver mental health care that puts people first, and we will do this with clear and direct action.

"Our manifesto commitments meet the scale of the challenge Donegal faces and we are committing to, among other proposals;

- Full implementation of 'A Vision for Change'

- Fully staffed Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) teams

- Investment in mental health primary care

- A school curriculum for Positive Mental Health

He added Sinn Féin’s plan is a response to the demand from communities to provide the mental health services Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil before them have failed to deliver on.

"We can provide decent care and better outcomes for those who suffer with mental health conditions. Ireland can and should be a world leader in mental health provision. That is Sinn Féin's ambition and that is what we deliver in government," he said.

