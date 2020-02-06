Donegal deserves proper mental health services - Mac Lochlainn

Contact
General election candidate, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn
Speaking from the campaign trail in Fanad today general election candidate Pádraig Mac Lochlainn outlined Sinn Féin plan to fully resource mental health services.
“Sinn Féin has published a comprehensive plan to improve and resource mental health services over the next five years. We need a different approach to the provision of mental health services and central to this strategy must be the staffing of these services.
"In government we will deliver mental health care that puts people first, and we will do this with clear and direct action.
"Our manifesto commitments meet the scale of the challenge Donegal faces and we are committing to, among other proposals;
- Full implementation of 'A Vision for Change'
- Fully staffed Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) teams
- Investment in mental health primary care
- A school curriculum for Positive Mental Health
He added Sinn Féin’s plan is a response to the demand from communities to provide the mental health services Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil before them have failed to deliver on.
"We can provide decent care and better outcomes for those who suffer with mental health conditions. Ireland can and should be a world leader in mental health provision. That is Sinn Féin's ambition and that is what we deliver in government," he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Ballot boxes are checked over for the last time yesterday at the old Letterkenny Courthouse before they are distributed around the polling booths in Donegal PICTURE: BRIAN MC DAID
The chamber in Dail Eireann - the current run of political debates are getting boring beyond belief according to Pat McArt
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.