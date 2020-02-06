Major Donegal tourism seminar next week

Donegal County Council is holding a tourism seminar in the Villa Rose Hotel, Ballybofey, next Thursday between 8.30am and 2pm.

It promises to be both informative and inspiring for anyone with an interest in tourism or in attracting visitors to the county.

This seminar will provide an excellent opportunity for the public to engage with a wide and varied selection of tourism experts.

From accommodation and experience providers, local community and tourist groups, festival and event organisers, the seminar promises to provide a valuable insight into the strategies and tools required to achieve your goals and maximise the potential of your vision.

"Don't miss this excellent opportunity to expand your Donegal tourism business with top tips from keynote speakers representing Tourism Ireland, Failte Ireland, and also a selection of industry experts.

"It promises to be a highly interactive, dynamic session and topics will include business establishment and growth; the future of tourism in a digital age; awareness of international opportunities; the power of marketing; and effective engagement between the public and private sector," said a council spokesperson.

This event is free of charge and everyone with an interest in tourism in Donegal is most welcome. Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to maximise your Tourism Business with considerable networking and cross promotional opportunities.

Refreshments and lunch will also be provided free of charge, and we look forward to seeing you there.

Register your attendance here https://bit.ly/2OmN4nU