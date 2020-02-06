Sad passing of much loved Twin Towns teacher

It was with deep sadness that the Twin Towns community and beyond noted the loss last week of a much loved and highly respected local teacher, Margaret Grindel, Drumboe Avenue, Stranorlar.

The former maths teacher at St Columba's College, Stranorlar, passed away last Thursday following a brief illness.

A member of the Cannon family, Navenny Street, Balybofey, she enjoyed a long and distinguished career in her chosen profession.

Throughout her 38-year career she proved an inavluable asset for both her colleagues, pupils and community and helped shape future careers and undoubtedly left everyone with an appreciation for her chosen subject.

In a tribute this week St Columba's College principal, Tom Rowan, said it was with great sadness that they learned of the news of the passing of their dear friend and former colleague after a short illness.

“Margaret Grindel started her teaching career in Loreto College, Milford, in 1973 after completing a Bachelor of Arts degree with maths in University College Galway.

“She joined the maths department in St. Columba’s College in September 1976. For the following 35 years, she dedicated herself to her students and the many aspects of college life until she retired in 2011.

“During these years she was a stalwart of the maths department. She had an excellent grasp of the subject, a most capable person in her subject area.

“She imparted her knowledge to her students with enthusiasm and a passion for the subject, while always having empathy for those in her care.

“She had high expectations for all her students and encouraged them all to be the very best that they could be.

“She was a member of the Irish Maths Teachers Association and was involved in organising maths quizzes in which her students excelled.

“ She always delighted in their successes but never put herself centre stage. She was a problem solver, not only in her maths class, but was always there to help and support students who experienced difficulties during their time in second level education.

“Margaret continued to support the college in so many ways after her retirement, attending college and staff celebratory functions to mention just a few,” the statement said.

Her popularity as a former teacher and colleague was very evident by the large number of teachers and students, both former and current, who attended her wake and funeral.

The college and indeed the entire Twin Towns community extends its sympathies to her husband Denis, daughter Frances, sons Thomas, Gerard and DenisJnr and to her extended circle of family and friends. Margaret’s untimely passing will be felt as a great loss by all in the Finn Valley community.

The large crowds that attended the wake and Requiem Mass the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar on Sunday were testament to the respect in which she was held.

Mrs Grindel was buried at Drumboe cemetery, Stranorlar.